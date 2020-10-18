Short Interest in TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 88.2%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of TAISEI CORP/ADR stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. TAISEI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

