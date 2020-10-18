Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Drops By 35.4%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 909,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

