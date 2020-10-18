Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises By 65.6%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.65.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

