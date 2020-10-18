Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Expands By 65.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 359,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 183,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 273,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $726.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

