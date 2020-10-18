Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Grows By 63.8%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

