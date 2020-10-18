Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 35.2%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

