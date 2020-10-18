Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 55.9%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

