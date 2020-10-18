Sierra Metals Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

