Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Silgan stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after acquiring an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $14,167,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

