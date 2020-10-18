Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

TSE SVM opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.93. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$101,139.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,500 shares in the company, valued at C$884,966.25. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total transaction of C$66,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,321,600. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $1,680,418.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

