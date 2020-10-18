SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$16.75 Price Target at Eight Capital

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

