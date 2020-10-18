Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Up 40.2% in September

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49.
Sky Solar Company Profile
