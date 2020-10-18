Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Up 40.2% in September

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

