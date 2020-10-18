Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SNC. Raymond James cut their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.38 and a 52-week high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8088421 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snc-Lavalin Group news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

