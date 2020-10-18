Snovian.Space Market Cap Tops $339,714.07 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $339,714.07 and approximately $318.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,377,913 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

