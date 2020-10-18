SolGold (LON:SOLG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.54. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $721.13 million and a P/E ratio of -53.71.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

