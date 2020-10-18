Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

