Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Head to Head Contrast

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Missouri Bancorp and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 22.14% 11.15% 1.19% PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $124.41 million 1.80 $27.55 million $3.00 8.16 PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences and multi-family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, such as farmland, single- and multi-tenant retail properties, restaurants, hotels, land, nursing homes and other healthcare-related facilities, warehouses and distribution centers, convenience stores, automobile dealerships and other automotive-related services, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it offers commercial business loans, such as loans to finance accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and operating lines of credit, which include agricultural production and equipment loans. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 45 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, and Rolla Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

