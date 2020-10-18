Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 410,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 231,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
