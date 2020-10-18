Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.51.

SPLK stock opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

