Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $62,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.