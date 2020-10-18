Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.
SGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).
Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.19.
About Stagecoach Group
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.