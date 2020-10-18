Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.19.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

