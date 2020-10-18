Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

