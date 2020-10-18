Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,699,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 116,841 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.