Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.25.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
