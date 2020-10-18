Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

