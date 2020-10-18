Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 29,395 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,698,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,910,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 246,328 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

