Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 566 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,249,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

