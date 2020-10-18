Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $433.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.33. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

