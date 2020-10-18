Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.