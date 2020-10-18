Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after buying an additional 189,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

