Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

