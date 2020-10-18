Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

