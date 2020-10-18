Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $131.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

