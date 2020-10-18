Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,787,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,981,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.