Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

