Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

