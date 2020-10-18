Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

