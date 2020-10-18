Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

ACN stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.