Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $695.32 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $692.49 and a 200-day moving average of $603.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

