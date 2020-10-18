Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,990 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

