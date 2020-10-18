Summit Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $19.32 on Friday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,000.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

