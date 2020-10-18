Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.90.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.74. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.507697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.72%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.