SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “
NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.
About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.