Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Sells $300,450.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SUPN opened at $20.39 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

