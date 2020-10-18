Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SZKMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $198.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

