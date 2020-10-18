SwiftCash Hits Market Cap of $130,004.15 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $130,004.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 163,252,321 coins and its circulating supply is 162,531,890 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

