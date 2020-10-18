Switch (ESH) Market Capitalization Tops $263,191.86

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a market capitalization of $263,191.86 and approximately $518,786.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00060200 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021226 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,522,675 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

