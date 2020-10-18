T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $142.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US by 77.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.