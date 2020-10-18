Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 36.7% in September

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

