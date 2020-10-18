TajCoin (TAJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,843.51

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 201.8% higher against the US dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $12,843.51 and $1.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,427.91 or 1.00029568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00048803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00583842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00928372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00107272 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004546 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,736,729 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

